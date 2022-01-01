en de

Your dynamic online workout program

Customize your training, stay on target with your goals, and get motivated all from the comfort of your home.

Choose from a wide variety of workouts.

Customized, fun workouts to help you reach your goals. Lose weight, tone, or rejuvenate and recharge.

Bounce Those Pounds Away with Arnita C.

Fat Burning Core Series: Video #2 with Jeremy S.

Cardio Fit with Julia VK

Anne

Clients about bellicon Home

Meet our energetic Trainer Team

Our educated bellicon trainers are as diverse as our customers

Remy D.

Julia vK.

Arnita C.

Jeremy S.

Our Bellicon Home Trainer Team

bellicon Home. Always with you.

bellicon Home. Always with you.


Work out anywhere, anytime, and on any screen. Laptop, computer, TV, tablet or smartphone.



Looking for the best workout equipment? The bellicon® is your loyal workout partner.


The bellicon® is here, to stay. Our timeless design and quality engineering meets customized bungee and design choices. Bellicon® is your multifaceted workout device ready to bring you endless health and joy.


Create Your Dream Bellicon® Now
Start your unique Home Workout now for $9.90/Month incl. VAT

or save 3 months in total with the option of $89.00/Year incl. VAT

Free trial available

